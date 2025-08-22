Invesco Ltd. Acquires 59,698 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Iridium Communications worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

