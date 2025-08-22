Invesco Ltd. Acquires 6,471 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Roku worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

