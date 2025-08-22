Invesco Ltd. Buys 471,930 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 333.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Rogers Communication worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 102,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $35.6140 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Rogers Communication’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

