Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.