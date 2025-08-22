Invesco Ltd. Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.13% of Par Pacific worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 352.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 54.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In related news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of PARR stock opened at $30.0410 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.