Invesco Ltd. Has $18.27 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of International Bancshares worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 63,791 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,340,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 777,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,043,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 328,733 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

