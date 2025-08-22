Invesco Ltd. Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 414.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

MXL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69. MaxLinear, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

