Invesco Ltd. Has $18.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.58% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 239,579 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 132,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:IVR opened at $7.5850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.42.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

