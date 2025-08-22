Invesco Ltd. Has $20.48 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. $NOV

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.4050 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

