Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

TPC stock opened at $57.0650 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

