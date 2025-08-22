Invesco Ltd. Purchases 53,383 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Qiagen worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Qiagen by 185.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 1,345,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $49.1340 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.