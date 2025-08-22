Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,599,496 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of EchoStar worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 39.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

