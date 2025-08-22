Invesco Ltd. Sells 362,652 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of NMI worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 844,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NMI by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NMI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

