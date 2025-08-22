Investors Buy Large Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 260,722 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately83% compared to the typical volume of 142,551 call options.

Get NIO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in NIO by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.5450 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $4.10 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.