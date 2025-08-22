iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and traded as high as $104.18. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 426 shares traded.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $741,000.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

