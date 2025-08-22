J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 27,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 17,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.