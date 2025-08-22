Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Kura Sushi USA worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

KRUS stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.68 million, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73,965 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

