Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN opened at $64.13 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

