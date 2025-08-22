Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $243.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $255.8520 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

