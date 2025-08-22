Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.92 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 18,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 910,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,700,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 110,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 68.0% in the first quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

