Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.1180 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

