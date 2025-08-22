Mercury General Corporation $MCY Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $75.9640 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

