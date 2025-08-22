NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of NBT Bancorp worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,978,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 276,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

