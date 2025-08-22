NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and traded as high as $31.00. NEC shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

NEC Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

