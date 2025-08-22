Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Nelnet worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 292.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI opened at $124.7060 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.90. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

