New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. $NYMT Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 421.05%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

