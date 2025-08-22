Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

