NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Sells 1,850 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

