NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

SMR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $33.4320 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.06. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

