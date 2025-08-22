Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5,549.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $411,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,556.60. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

