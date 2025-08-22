Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 555,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phreesia by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,002.89. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 3.6%

PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

