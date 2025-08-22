Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 712,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.17.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $22.2010 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

