Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qfin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qfin during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 583.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 413,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

