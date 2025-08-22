Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.29% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,204. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,690.73. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,888. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

