Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Centerspace $CSR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.21% of Centerspace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $56.7450 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $951.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Report on Centerspace

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,582. This represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.