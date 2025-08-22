Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,929,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.32% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

