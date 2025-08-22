Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 134,828 Belden Inc $BDC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,517,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.34% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $124.2980 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $132.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

