Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 426,204 Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 426,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 116,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 342.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,202.64. This represents a 9.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. This trade represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $31.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $647.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

