Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $41.8880 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.16. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

