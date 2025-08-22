Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,229,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.43% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 92.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 502,853 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.65. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

