Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 148,727 Cabot Corporation $CBT

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

