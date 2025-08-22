Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 552,453 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 552,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IonQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,382,644.76. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $21,313,473.44. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.IonQ’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

