Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 844,560 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 844,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $14.7050 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.37% and a net margin of 23.37%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

