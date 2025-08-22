Nuveen LLC Invests $11.98 Million in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $353.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $394.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

