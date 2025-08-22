Nuveen LLC Invests $12.33 Million in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Evolus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brady Stewart bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,449.78. This trade represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $1,118,796.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 381,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,165.45. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.12. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

