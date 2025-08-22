Nuveen LLC Invests $12.37 Million in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.34% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.8%

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.3760 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

