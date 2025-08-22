Nuveen LLC Invests $12.52 Million in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,000.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $113,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at $53,535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at $27,485,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $9,815,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $75.9640 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCY

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.