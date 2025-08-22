Nuveen LLC Invests $12.55 Million in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.35% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after purchasing an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 971,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $61.9920 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 277.42%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

