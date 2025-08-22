Nuveen LLC Invests $12.73 Million in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 431,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,729,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.36% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,127,000 after acquiring an additional 408,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,232,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 356,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,920. This represents a 78.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,733. This represents a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,826 shares of company stock worth $20,063,286. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

