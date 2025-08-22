Nuveen LLC Invests $12.76 Million in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 202,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $90,708.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,226.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $135,558.43. Following the sale, the director owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,865.18. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,914 shares of company stock worth $64,853 and sold 79,312 shares worth $1,151,404. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

